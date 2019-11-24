|
TUSCALOOSA – Luenee Johnson, age 92, died November 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 24, 2019