Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Luenee Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luenee Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luenee Johnson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Luenee Johnson, age 92, died November 19, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Schmitt Moore officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12 noon – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luenee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -