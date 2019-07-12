Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL
Lugene Pritchett Sanders

Lugene Pritchett Sanders Obituary
GORDO - Lugene Pritchett Sanders, age 87, of Gordo, Ala., died July 11, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rusty Selman officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rayford Sanders; granddaughter, Jill Hocutt Moore; her parents; sister, Lorene Pritchett Shelton and brother, George E. Pritchett.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Hocutt (Joe), Mary Ellen Sanford (Scottie), Sherry Duffy (Ricky) and Rachel Babb (Paul); sister, Janice Pritchett Turner (Keith); brother, John Grafton Pritchett (Betty); nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sanders was born May 6, 1932 in Gordo, Alabama to the late John Floyd Pritchett and Martha Lou Elmore Pritchett. She was a homemaker, a member of Northwood Hills Baptist Church in Northport, Ala. and a singing school teacher for many years.
Lugene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She received her wish to be in Heaven with her husband and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Joey Hocutt, Jeremy Fair, Jackson Fair, John Babb, Phillip Babb, Jonathan Duffy, Chip Rogers and Norman Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Scott Fulgham, Dr. Ann Lewis, residents of the Presbyterian Apartments and members of Northwood Hills Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Zion Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund, 371 McCool Road, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
