LuKesha Stokes

Tuscaloosa - LuKesha Stokes, 49, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on October 24, 2020. Graveside Services will be at 1 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Memory Hill Gardens, with visitation from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 at Wills Funeral Service. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Olivia Davis.



