Central Church of Christ
304 Hargrove Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Church of Christ
304 Hargrove Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Church of Christ
304 Hargrove Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL

Luther Doyle Martin

Luther Doyle Martin Obituary
NORTHPORT - Luther Doyle Martin, age 89, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama following a short illness.
Doyle was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Tuscaloosa. He had resided in Alabama since 2014.
He is survived by a daughter, Dianna Lynn McMaster (Randy); a son, George Martin (Barbara); seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
All whose lives were touched by his are invited to a celebration of Doyle's life at Central Church of Christ at 304 Hargrove Rd in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 3, 2019
