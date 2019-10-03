|
NORTHPORT - Luther Doyle Martin, age 89, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama following a short illness.
Doyle was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Tuscaloosa. He had resided in Alabama since 2014.
He is survived by a daughter, Dianna Lynn McMaster (Randy); a son, George Martin (Barbara); seven grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
All whose lives were touched by his are invited to a celebration of Doyle's life at Central Church of Christ at 304 Hargrove Rd in Tuscaloosa, Ala. at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 3, 2019