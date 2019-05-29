|
WETUMPKA - Luther (Luke) Ethridge Abernathy, Jr., a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 66. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at 2 p.m. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mr. Abernathy was preceded in death by his parents, Luther E. and Elene Elmore Abernathy; brother, Donald Abernathy; and sister, Mary Morris.
Mr. Abernathy is survived by his wife Sheila A. Abernathy; children, Wanda Abernathy Wheat, Angela Abernathy Kinard, Tina Abernathy Sherrodd, Shonna Roper Loyd and Chris Roper; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor.org or Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Salvation Army.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2019