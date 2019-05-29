Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Abernathy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Ethridge (Luke) Abernathy Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luther Ethridge (Luke) Abernathy Jr. Obituary
WETUMPKA - Luther (Luke) Ethridge Abernathy, Jr., a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 66. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at 2 p.m. with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Mr. Abernathy was preceded in death by his parents, Luther E. and Elene Elmore Abernathy; brother, Donald Abernathy; and sister, Mary Morris.
Mr. Abernathy is survived by his wife Sheila A. Abernathy; children, Wanda Abernathy Wheat, Angela Abernathy Kinard, Tina Abernathy Sherrodd, Shonna Roper Loyd and Chris Roper; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor.org or Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Salvation Army.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now