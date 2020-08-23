TUSCALOOSA - Dr. Luther Washington Richardson, Jr. died on August 11, 2020 at the age of 84 at his home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A private family burial was held on August 22, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with the Reverend Hoyt Winslett, Jr. officiating.Dr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Louise Carleton Winslett Richardson "Sissy" of Tuscaloosa; his daughter, Louise Talbot Richardson Manzella and her husband Stephen Michael Manzella of York, Pennsylvania; his son, Luther Washington Richardson III and his wife Adrienne Taylor Richardson of Tuscaloosa; and his grandchildren, Matthew Winslett Manzella, Frances Winslett Richardson, Luther Washington Richardson IV "Luke", and Sarah Louise Manzella "Sadie". To his grandchildren, he was affectionately known as "Boo".He is also survived by his sisters, Beth Richardson Howell of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Nancy Richardson McKinnie and her husband James Merrick McKinnie, Jr. of Burnsville, North Carolina; his brother-in-law, the Reverend Hoyt Winslett, Jr. and his wife Emily Cosby Winslett of Tuscaloosa; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregivers Maria Overstreet, Lorenza Allen, DeShonda Davis, Debra Hopson, and Lorie Price, as well as to the nurses from Hospice of West Alabama who cared for him.Dr. Richardson was born on October 15, 1935 in Columbus, Mississippi, the son of Louise Parsons Richardson and Luther Washington Richardson. He was raised amongst his many Parsons and Richardson aunts, uncles, and cousins who called him "Spanky", but he was glad to be relieved of that nickname when his family moved to Tuscaloosa in 1949. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High School as valedictorian of the class of 1953 and from The University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in 1956. At UA, he was a member of the social fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon and the honorary fraternities of Phi Eta Sigma, Alpha Chi Sigma, Alpha Epsilon Delta, and Phi Beta Kappa.Following graduation, he attended medical school at Tulane University School of Medicine, receiving his M.D. degree in 1960. He interned at Southern Pacific General Hospital in San Francisco, California from 1960 to 1961. He completed a fellowship in dermatology at Tulane University in 1962 and a residency on the Louisiana State University Service, Charity Hospital of Louisiana in 1964. He and Sissy, having married in 1962, moved from New Orleans to Florida in 1964 where he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, stationed at Orlando Air Force Base. Upon completion of military service, they returned to Tuscaloosa where he was in the private practice of dermatology for over fifty years and served as a Clinical Professor at The College of Community Health Services, Department of Family Medicine, University of Alabama. He considered it the greatest privilege to be able to serve his patients.He was a member of the American Medical Association, Southern Medical Association, Life Member of the American Academy of Dermatology, Alabama Dermatological Society, The Medical Association of the State of Alabama, and the Tuscaloosa County Medical Society.He was also a long time member of Dollarhide Hunting and Fishing Club and Phoenix Club.At Christ Episcopal Church, he served on the Vestry on several occasions and as Chairman of Christian Education, Long Range Planning, Every Member Canvas, and New Ministries Committee. For the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, he served on the Diocesan Council, Standing Committee, Department of Christian Education, Finance Department, and as a Trustee of the Diocesan Trust Funds.Civic involvement included board membership for Hospice of West Alabama, West Alabama AIDS Outreach, Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society, Black Warrior Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Society for the Fine Arts at The University of Alabama, and Friends of the Alabama Governor's Mansion. He served with his wife as co-chairman of the Parents Council at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and served as co-chairman of the Interiors Committee of the Jemison-Van de Graff House for several years. He also served on several committees of the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly at Monteagle, Tennessee. An additional service will be held at The Assembly at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Foundation or Hospice of West Alabama.