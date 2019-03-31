NORTHPORT - Luwanda "Sammie" Lindsey Swain, age 74, of Northport, Ala., passed away March 28, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Heritage Chapel with Rev. Lee Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 2 – 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Heritage Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Lee Lindsey and Martha Frances Lindsey.

Survivors include her husband Ralph Robert Swain of Northport, Ala.; daughter, Hollie Ann Swain of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son, Robert Samuel Swain of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Connie Davis O'Reilly and Ginger James Kicker of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Howard Allen Lindsey of Duncanville, Ala.; grandchildren, Luke Holt Swain, Dylan Shelby Swain, both of Atlanta, Ga. and Puppy Joe Swain of Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Luwanda or Sammie, as she was known by most people, lived a very full and adventurous life. She became an X-ray tech at Druid City Hospital in the 1960's, met the love of her life in Selma in 1972, and remained married to him for the remainder of her life. She spent ten years in Michigan where she trained with Dr. Zingus in the early days of ultrasound technology and spent the remainder of her career performing and teaching ultrasound. She worked at numerous medical facilities in Michigan and Alabama.

After retirement, she moved to the Bay Area of California for five years until moving back to the Tuscaloosa area after her husband's retirement from the VA there. She successfully managed a professional career while raising two amazing children. Sammie enjoyed antiques as well as travel, enjoying the natural beauty of this great country by visiting virtually every national park west of the Mississippi. She will be fondly remembered for her love of family, endearing nature and warm and inviting home.

Pallbearers will be Trent Davis, Sonny McDaniel, Tom "Jumper" Early, Hal Lindsey, Bart Lindsey and Ed Lokosis.

Honorary pallbearers are Vick Lokosis and John Lokosis of St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

