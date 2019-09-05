Home

Pine Crest Funeral Home and Cemetery
1939 DAUPHIN ISLAND PKWY
Mobile, AL 36605
(251) 478-5227
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Government Street Presbyterian Church
300 Government Street
Mobile, AL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Government Street Presbyterian Church, Library
300 Government Street
Mobile, AL
View Map
Resources
Lydia Rowell Obituary
MOBILE - Lydia Rowell died peacefully September 3, 2019 in Tuscaloosa at Hospice of West Alabama.
Born in Danville, Virginia she lived most of her life in Mobile, Ala. She was a graduate of Agnes Scott College and moved to Mobile after marrying William "Billy" Rowell in 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; her sister, Doots; and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Gardner Jr.
She is survived by her son, Gardner (Carolyn); granddaughter, Emily (Dan); grandson, Taylor; and great-grandchildren, nieces; and nephews.
She was a longtime member of Government Street Presbyterian Church and was also active in the Colonial Dames of America and the As You Like It Club. Lydia was an accomplished bridge player and in her younger days an avid tennis player and fisher.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Government Street Presbyterian Church in Mobile. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church library.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Government Street Presbyterian Church, 300 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 5, 2019
