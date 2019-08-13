|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Lyman Mason, age 80, died August 9, 2019 at his home on Lake Tuscaloosa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lyman and Bernice Harlan Mason.
He leaves his wife, Kathie Gascoigne Mason; his son, Harlan Mason and his wife Shanna Mason; his son, Jay Mason and his wife, Disa Hicks Mason; grandchildren, Courtney (3), Sarah (19), John Lyman (16), and Thomas (13).
Lyman was born in Demopolis, Ala., where he attended high school. He served in the Air Force for four years stationed in Europe and the Azores. Then, he attended and graduated from the University of Alabama.
He had successful careers in banking, advertising, and sales. Most recently, he represented various furniture companies, including Lehigh and Hyundai, throughout Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. He won professional awards in customer satisfaction and sales leadership; he also provided a beneficial partnership for his father with those same companies.
At the end of college, Lyman married Linda Thomas Mason Grote; together they had sons, Harlan and Jay. In 1987, Lyman married Janet Moreno Hamnett Mason, who had two sons from a previous marriage, Tobin Lane and Timothy. Through Lane and Alexis and Tim and Ashley, Lyman has three step-grandchildren, Kathrynn Jane (6), Emerson (1), and Hugo (12). Janet was lost to cancer in 2007.
During his later years, Lyman married Kathie, with whom he traveled to Europe, the Mediterranean, and Australia and other destinations. While not traveling, the two of them found great joy in the views, sounds, and breezes of Lake Tuscaloosa.
Lyman was active in Christ Episcopal Church and, before that, St. Matthias Episcopal Church. The Cursillo movement in the Episcopal Church was close to his heart. He was an avid fan of all Alabama sports, especially football. Among the special games that he attended in person was the 2009 BCS national championship victory in the Rose Bowl. Lyman was a true patriot with a deep love of country, respecting that in others. Further, he demonstrated and instructed countless virtues-among them are tenacity, honesty and gratefulness.
Lyman was blessed with incredible care givers late in his life including Julius and Libby Watkins, Valerie Stallworth and especially, Cedric Stewart.
A funeral service for the family will be held at Christ Church soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 13, 2019