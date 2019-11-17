|
TUSCALOOSA - Lyn Pryor Spencer, age 60, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away November 15, 2019 at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Quitt officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Pryor Spencer; mother, Jessie Spencer; and sister, Jennifer Spencer Stack.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Marie Bolt Spencer; and son, Michael Neil Spencer (Tara).
Lyn was a graduate of Cullman High School and Gadsden State Junior College. He worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years at DCH where he made a difference in countless lives. He was an outstanding RN, and a mentor to many staff members. After retirement from DCH, Lyn served in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary where he participated in the boat crew program and promoted public boating safety, where for two years he was the Flotilla Commander for Flotilla 85 in Tuscaloosa. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, duck hunting, golf and watching sports.
Pallbearers will be Joe Tucker, J. Patrick Feighery Jr., James A. McKenzie Jr., Dale Bolt, Raymond Bolt and Sherwood Clements.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of DCH Manderson Cancer Center and the staff of Encompass Home Health and Home Hospice.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 17, 2019