Lynda Love
Lynda Love of Northport, age 75, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. She is survived by her three daughters Melissa Hannah (Jeff), Leslie Dawson, and Ashley Love. Her brothers Garry Holt and Robert Holt (Christina). Grandchildren; Greg, Ben, and Will Dawson & Brileigh and Bayleigh Hannah. Nephew and Niece, Bodhi and Satori Holt. A private celebration of life will be held in Arizona by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of West Alabama.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
