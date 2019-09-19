|
NORTHPORT – Lynn Frances Tobola, age 61, of Northport, Ala., passed away August 29, 2019 at Northport Medical Center. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Father Michael Deering officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 9 a.m. -11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tobola; and her mother, Pat Tobola.
Survivors include her husband, David Roberts of Northport, Ala.; sisters, Karen Greene (Richard), Ann Tobola (Jack), Jennifer McKeon (Mike) and Lisa Hord (Carter); brother, Christopher Hutt; mom, Mary Elaine Leyden; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Lynn was born on February 16, 1958 in Euclid, Ohio. She moved with her family to Glastonbury, Conn. in 1969, and then to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1974. She graduated from The University of Alabama with BA and MA degrees in American Studies and an ML.S. (Master of Library Science). She worked at The University of Alabama for 35 years as a Reference Librarian from 1984-1989, and as a Social Work Librarian from 1989-2019, always ready to help students and faculty to be successful in their endeavors. She recently retired on July 1, 2019. All that knew her were recipients of her kindness, generosity of spirit and love.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or to The University of Alabama School of Social Work 50th Anniversary Book Scholarship Fund, checks payable to The University of Alabama, Box 870101 Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 or through www.give.ua.edu.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 19, 2019