Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Magdalene Holloway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Magdalene Holloway Obituary
NORTHPORT – M. Magdalene Holloway, age 88, of Northport, Ala., died February 24, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hallman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Holloway.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Bell (Lynn) and Elaine Foley (Tony); son, Kenneth Holloway (Martha); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. We know she is now resting in the arms of Jesus.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bell, Daniel Foley, Jason Foley, Adam Holloway, Jacob Holloway and Clay Holloway.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
Download Now