|
|
NORTHPORT – M. Magdalene Holloway, age 88, of Northport, Ala., died February 24, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Hallman officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Holloway.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Bell (Lynn) and Elaine Foley (Tony); son, Kenneth Holloway (Martha); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. We know she is now resting in the arms of Jesus.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bell, Daniel Foley, Jason Foley, Adam Holloway, Jacob Holloway and Clay Holloway.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020