NORTHPORT - M. Maxine Graham, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 12, 2019 at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Montgomery and Rev. Rick Skelton officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Memory Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Myrtis McDaniel; brothers, James McDaniel and Hubert McDaniel; and husband, Lewis Graham.
Survivors include her son, Gawen Lewis Graham (Tara) of Pendergrass, Ga.; sisters, Gail Phillips of Northport and Sanaria Smothers (Rick) of Tuscaloosa; dear friend, Charlotte Hocutt of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Jacob Graham (Vanessa) of Woodstock, Ga., Jamie Graham of Marietta, Ga., Grayson Graham, Ethan Graham, Carlie Anderson, Carris Anderson and Callin Anderson of Pendergrass, Ga.; and great-grandson, Rowan Graham of Woodstock, Ga.
Ms. Graham retired from Kroger. She also managed Grants Department Store. Ms. Graham was an active member of Carolwood F.W. Baptist Church, Northport, Ala. and served for many years in different capacities in the church. Ms. Graham was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother who loved her family very much. She will be dearly missed by all. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved her church and church family and attended faithfully until she was no longer able.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Graham, Jamie Graham, Randy Ryan, Lynn Barger, Michael Ferguson, Noah Ferguson, Josh McDaniel and Brian Barrentine.
Honorary pallbearers are Station 2 nurses, CNA's and kitchen staff at Heritage; Southern Hospice nurses, Stephanie, Amy and Stacey; Annette Montgomery, Natalie Skelton, past and present members of Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church; friends and neighbors of Eleanor Drive; and Judy Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolwood F.W. Baptist Church Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 13, 2019