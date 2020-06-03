NORTHPORT - Mabel Mary Lembach Wilson, 89, died peacefully at home on June 1st, 2020. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Five Points Baptist Church, in Northport with viewing from 9:30-11 a.m. Rev. Billy Gray will be officiating the service.

Mabel was born September 13, 1930, at home, in Pine Run, Mich. Mabel graduated from Clio High School, Central Michigan University with a BA in Education and received her Master's in Library Science from the University of Alabama.

Mabel joined the Women's Army Corps (WAC) in 1951, and was stationed on several different bases throughout the U.S. and Europe during her tour. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, friends introduced her to her future husband on a blind date.

After being discharged, Mabel and Don were married and together raised three children in a loving Christian home, first in Tuscaloosa, and later settling in Northport, Ala.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dean Wilson; her parents, Roy and Katherine Hurd Lembach; her sisters Emma Blue, Margaret Arendt, Frances Lembach, Minnie Tidball, and her brother, Charles Lembach; and son-in-law, Sonny Cannon.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen Wilson Mitchell (James) of Cottondale, Diane Wilson Cannon of Northport, Rev. Paul Wilson (Mary) of Fayette; grandchildren, Katelyn Crawford Rice (Jeremy) of Harvest, Landon Wilson of Tuscaloosa, Sam Crawford of Denver, Colo. and Abbie Wilson of Northport; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Caleb and Josie Rice of Harvest; sisters-in-law, Joyce Wilson of Tuscaloosa, and Shirley Wilson of Gordo and many nieces and nephews.

Mabel was the school librarian at Gordo High School from 1963-1970, and Associate Professor at the University of Alabama, Gorgas Library from 1970-1990.

Mabel was a faithful member for over 50 years at Five Points Baptist Church where she served in many different areas including choir member, Sunday school teacher and librarian.

Mabel enjoyed traveling with family and friends and had accomplished her goal to visit all 50 states. She enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and most any game with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed Mexican Train with her church lady friends.

Mabel was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Her children credit their parents for providing a loving and peaceful home full of laughter and joy, where responsibility, a good work ethic, Christian faith and being a good friend was taught. She truly exemplified the Proverbs 31 Woman.

Pallbearers will be Ruble Ray, Jack Trim, Leon Brown, Stanley Thorton, Pat Harvey, and David Freeman.

Honorary pallbearers are the loving staff at Southern Care Hospice, special friend Lisa Boler-Wedgeworth, Esther-Hope Sunday school class, Five Points Baptist Church family, and fur grand babies Frankie, Stanley, Bella and the late Bon Bons.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the missions fund at FPBC, 3710 36th Street, Northport, AL 35473.





