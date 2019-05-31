|
|
SAMANTHA - Mable Traweek Elliott, age 97, of Samantha, Ala., passed away Saturday, May, 25 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. She was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She leaves three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a loving extended family.
She was shown much love and many kindnesses in her final days by all involved in her care.
Donations to Hospice of West Alabama are welcomed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2019