Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Traweek Elliott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mable Traweek Elliott Obituary
SAMANTHA - Mable Traweek Elliott, age 97, of Samantha, Ala., passed away Saturday, May, 25 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. She was laid to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Nazareth Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She leaves three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a loving extended family.
She was shown much love and many kindnesses in her final days by all involved in her care.
Donations to Hospice of West Alabama are welcomed.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.