TUSCALOOSA - Macarthur Fondren, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully February 25, 2020 at his home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kramer Mize, Rev. Rick Davis, and Rev. Sammy Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Fondren and Bessie Hughes; and his children, Teresa Fondren and Timothy Fondren.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Fondren; daughter, Rebekah Hartley (Jeff); son, Brian Fondren (Shannon); sisters, Pat Carson, Carol Oswalt, Nancy Walker; brothers, Jerry Fondren, JL Fondren, Gene Fondren, Frank Fondren, and Randy Fondren; grandchildren, Brett, Hannah (Chase), Caitlin (Justice), Josh, Cole, Alikah, Camryn, Jaxon and Gray; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, McKenna and Ann Hadley.
Mac served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from Southern Natural Gas. He served as a deacon at Fleetwood Baptist Church. Mac loved his family and loved to tell stories about them to everyone who would listen. His stories will be missed.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Dill, Kevin Dill, Jay Fondren, Rodney Fondren, Steven Fondren, Matthew Green, Joe Campbell and Lynn Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mac to Fleetwood Baptist Church, 13541 AL-216, Cottondale, AL 35453.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 27, 2020