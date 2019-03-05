|
|
NORTHPORT - Madeleine Powell, age 95, of Northport, Ala., passed away Monday, March 3, 2019, at her residence. Services and inurnment will be held at a later date with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Madeleine was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T. Powell, II; daughter, Elizabeth A. Powell Balentine; and a son, Richard A. Powell.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia L. Powell Duncan (Jesse) of Northport, Ala. and Doris J. Powell Weathers (Jimmy) of McCalla, Ala.; sons, Edward T. Powell III of Coker, Ala. and Robert W. Powell (Gayle) of Georgia.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2019