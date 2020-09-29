Madie Irene Howell PooleMoundville - Madie Irene Howell Poole, 89, of Moundville, Alabama passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center on September 28, 2020. Services will be held on October 1, 2020 at 11:00 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, with visitation immediately following the service. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Cobb, pastor of Moundville United Methodist Church. The service and burial will be directed by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South.Madie Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Phillips Poole, Sr. and her parents, Ernest Price Howell, Sr. and Madie O'Neal Elliott Howell.Survivors include her three sons, Phil (Leigh Ann), Howell (Tammy) and Ross; her three grandchildren, Natalie Poole Decker (Will), Emily Poole Mullenix (Justin) and Vic; and her two great-grandchildren, Ava Mullenix and Kai Decker. Madie Irene is also survived by two sisters and one brother: Ernestine H. Cherry (Bob), E. Price Howell, Jr. (Patsy) and Marie H. Scott (Mark).Madie Irene was a lifelong resident of Moundville, Alabama. She was born on December 27, 1930. She graduated from Hale County High School in 1949, along with her future husband of 65 years, Victor Poole. She earned her undergraduate and master's degrees in education from the University of Alabama. She then began her career in education. She taught at Verner Elementary in Tuscaloosa, Englewood Elementary and Moundville Elementary. She then served as Principal of Moundville Elementary School for many years.Madie Irene's father, E. Price Howell, Sr., purchased a controlling interest in the Bank of Moundville in 1946. He was a native of Hartford, Alabama and had moved to Moundville as a coach, math teacher and school principal. He married Madie Elliott of Moundville in 1929.E. Price Howell, Sr., while President of the Bank of Moundville, died suddenly in 1955. His widow, Madie, then assumed the office of President of the Bank, a position she held until 1981.Madie Irene served for many years as a Director of the Bank of Moundville, and from 1997 until her death served as Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors. She also was President of the Bank from her mother's retirement in 1981 until 1997.Madie Irene was very active in the General Federation of Women's Clubs at both the State and National levels for many years, including serving as President of the State Federation. Her membership in the GFWC was through her beloved local clubs, the Quest Club and the Book Club of Moundville.She was a lifelong and devoted member of the Moundville United Methodist Church. She served her church in every capacity possible for many decades, and especially loved working in children's ministries. Her love for God was exemplified by her devotion to her church, and she recognized the importance of the church in our community. Madie Irene strongly believed in the saving grace and eternal salvation given us through our profession of faith in and acceptance of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.Pallbearers will be Vic Poole, Will Decker, Justin Mullenix, Randy Ryan, Tony Lee and Fred Chandler.Honorary Pallbearers are all friends and neighbors in the West Alabama area.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Moundville United Methodist Church.