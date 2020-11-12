1/
Mae Seales Colburn
Mae Seales Colburn
Greensboro - Mae Seales Colburn, 93, of Greensboro, passed away on November 10, 2020, at Woodhaven Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 3:00pm from Memory Hill Gardens, with Rev. Doug Jolly and Rev. John King officiating. Memory Chapel, a Dignity provider, is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.
Mae was born November 05, 1927 to the late John J. and Dora C (Spence) Seales. Known as "Miss Mae" gifted in the art of sewing, and a talented seamstress, she enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, and quilting. She was blessed throughout her life with a wonderful family and a host of loving friends, who will all miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Colburn was preceded in death by her Husband William A. "Slick" Colburn.
She is survived by Daughters Lynn (Bobby) Rushing of Alabaster, AL, Marsha (Ron) Gilbert of Douglasville, GA, and Memie (Larry) Mitchell of Greensboro, AL; grandchildren: Amy Gilbert (Roger Jochum), Brian (Wendy) Mitchell, Miriam Mitchell, Kathryn Gilbert (Blake Ohlstrom), Brett (Megan) Rushing and Sarah Gilbert (Ben Taylor); and seven great grandchildren.
The family requests that Memorial Gifts be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 73, Greensboro, AL 36744.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
