Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Magalean Lee Riddle Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Magalean Lee Riddle, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 24, 2019 in Riverdale, Ga. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019
