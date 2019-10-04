|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Magalean Lee Riddle, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 24, 2019 in Riverdale, Ga. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 4, 2019