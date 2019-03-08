Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Magalene Hallman Thomas Obituary
NORTHPORT - Magalene Hallman Thomas, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 6, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Thomas; daughter, LaRonda White; mother, Gladys Hallman; father, Wiley Hallman; sisters, Mildred Bowerman and Dorothy Jean Garza; and brother, Carlis Hallman.
Survivors include her daughter, LuCrestia Moody; grandchildren, Brandi Lester (Tony), Jessica Leopard, Brad Johnson, Clay White and Kelly White; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Max Lester, Bubba Lester and Bo Lester.
Magalene "Stagalene" was a wonderful wife, mother, Nanna and friend. One who never grew old. Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, and in her cheeks laughter you would see. We had a wonderful Nanna and that's the way it will always be. But take heed, because she is still keeping an eye on all of us. So let's make sure she will like what she sees.
Pallbearers are Clay White, Tony Lester, Bubba Lester, Brad Johnson, Keith Stokes and Mark White.
Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Mak Lester and Bo Lester.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2019
