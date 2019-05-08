|
|
BRENT - Magdalene Eloise Medders of Brent, Alabama, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on September 29, 1921 to Minor and Muggie Lula Stewart Medders.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Paschal Ellison, De Eston Jo Arnon, Vernon Sherwood and Raymond Aurelius; and two sisters, Lillian Ethridge and Mallodean Elliott.
She has one surviving brother, Minor Seay Medders of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at Brent Bible Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow immediately after visitation and a graveside service will be at Brent Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryant Medders, Cal Goodson, George Walker, Jerry Pow, Patrick Parker and Richard Raleigh.
Honorary Pallbearers are Cleo Medders, Joe Medders, Dale Ellinghausen, Craig Medders, Dennis Stripling, Scott Hardenberg, Gary Brooks, Michael Murphy, Twan Stacy, Dr. John Meigs, Martha Walker, Marilyn Wyndham, Members of Brent Bible Methodist Church, staff at Bibb County Nursing home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 8, 2019