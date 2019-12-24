Home

Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Major Bailey
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Rev. Major Wilson Bailey Obituary
BERRY – Rev. Major Wilson Bailey, age 82, of Berry, Ala., passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davis Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Cannon officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Burial will follow at Flatwoods Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Wilson Bailey; daughter, Kathy Bailey; one sister and six brothers.
Survivors include his wife; Patricia Bailey; daughter, Cheryl Smith (Steve); grandchildren, Kevin Smith (Andrea), Rodney Bailey, Amber Bailey, Jonathan Bailey (Andrea), Krystal Bailey and Katie Kaderback; great-grandchildren, Ayven Smith, Andyn Smith, Arlyn Smith, Hayden Bailey, Josiah Bailey, Jayden Bailey, Destanee Bailey, Kaylee Bailey and Kylie Bailey; and two brothers, Milford Bailey and Bruce Bailey.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
