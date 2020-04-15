Home

Makisha A. Martin Drake


1974 - 2020
BIRMINGHAM - Makisha A. Martin Drake, Oct. 26, 1974 - April 9, 2020, age 45, of Birmingham, Ala., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Drake and her parents, Barbara Bailey (JK) and Jester Martin. Survivors also include her brother, Keelin Bailey; her grand-parents, Annie Rogers, and David Rogers (Fannie), her nephew, Keelin "KJ" Bailey Jr. whom she adored; and one step-son, Jalen Drake; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A public memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 15, 2020
