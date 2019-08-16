Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rollins' Mortuary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rollins' Mortuary
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Paul CME Church
Akron, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. Paul CME Church
Akron, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie McClary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Harrell McClary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Harrell McClary Obituary
AKRON - Mamie Harrell McClary, age 88, of Akron, Ala., died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie Harrell McClary will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12 noon at Greater St. Paul C. M. E. Church, Akron. Rev. L. Jermaine Woods will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Mamie Harrell McClary will be today, August 16, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Greater St. Paul C. M. E. Church, Akron.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now