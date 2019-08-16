|
|
AKRON - Mamie Harrell McClary, age 88, of Akron, Ala., died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services for Mrs. Mamie Harrell McClary will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12 noon at Greater St. Paul C. M. E. Church, Akron. Rev. L. Jermaine Woods will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Mamie Harrell McClary will be today, August 16, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Rollins' Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Greater St. Paul C. M. E. Church, Akron.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 16, 2019