|
|
REFORM - Mamye Duckworth Richards, of Reform, Alabama, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was 101.
Ms. Richards was born in Palmetto, Alabama (Pickens County) on August 29, 1918. She raised her two children, Cherry and Mike, in Reform and served as the secretary at Pickens County High School. She went to nursing school for a time, married and later moved to Tuscaloosa where she spent most of her professional and retirement years. There, Mamye had a successful career as an entrepreneur. She owned and operated several small businesses through the years, specializing in ladies clothing.
As anyone would tell you, Mamye had an endearing, infectious spirit. She was a pistol – always armed with opinions to share. Gregarious and social, she loved to entertain and was a spectacular cook. Mamye had a passion for ballroom dancing, card games of every type, and the occasional trips to Greentrack and Philadelphia, Miss. She excelled at all of these. Family always came first, however. Mamye was the first to jump in whenever a helping hand was needed. She cherished summertime family reunions in the old Palmetto schoolhouse. And she lobbied tirelessly, every year, for her clan to gather for the week long Campmeeting at Unity Grove. Above all, laughter and a wondrous 'joie de vivre' defined her life.
Mamye was preceded in death by her daughter, Cherry Richards Mixon; her son, Michael Elmer Richards; grandson, William Hunter Mixon, Jr.; and her beloved siblings: eight sisters and a brother.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Vivian Wing Richards; her granddaughter, Rhonda Mixon Seales and her husband Jeff; granddaughter, Michele Elizabeth Richards; grandson, Stephen Richard Mixon and his wife Tonya; grandson Michael Brett Richards and his wife Jennifer; granddaughter, Beth Richards Stowe and her husband Jimmy; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held April 14, 2020 at Unity Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing and The Reverend Allen Head officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 14, 2020