ODENVILLE - Manly F. Spence, age 81, of Odenville, Ala., passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nora Spence; son, Donnie Spence and brother, Carl Spence.
Mr. Spence is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Spence; daughter, Denise Spence, son, Darwin Spence; sisters, Joyce Farley and Elaine McGairty; brothers, Cecil Spence and Wayne Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie Patrick, Hope Cahill, Daniel Spence, and Kathryn Spence; and great-grandchildren, Julie Spence and Norah Spence.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Kilgroe Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, Ala.
Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directing services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019