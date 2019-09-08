Home

Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
(205) 699-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Moundville, AL
Manly F. Spence Obituary
ODENVILLE - Manly F. Spence, age 81, of Odenville, Ala., passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nora Spence; son, Donnie Spence and brother, Carl Spence.
Mr. Spence is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Spence; daughter, Denise Spence, son, Darwin Spence; sisters, Joyce Farley and Elaine McGairty; brothers, Cecil Spence and Wayne Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie Patrick, Hope Cahill, Daniel Spence, and Kathryn Spence; and great-grandchildren, Julie Spence and Norah Spence.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Kilgroe Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville, Ala.
Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com.
Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directing services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 8, 2019
