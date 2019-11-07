|
REFORM - Marceline D. Hudson, age 90, of Reform, Ala., died November 4, 2019 at Pickens Co. Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Monroe, La. Burial will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, Louisiana. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform is handling local arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Grafton Hudson; and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Hudson Bateman, Melba Hudson McKee (Buster) and Sandy Hudson Cooper (Michael); son, Travis Gary Hudson (Donna Hemphill); sister, Beverly Lewis; six grandchildren, Burlon Bateman, Kevin Cooper, Jason Cooper, Mark Cooper, Amy McKee Woodruff (Woody) and Matthew Hudson McKee (Sarah); and seven great-grandchildren, Kris Cooper, Brennan McKee, Braxton McKee, Hudson McKee, Hampton McKee, Tristan Woodruff and Dylan Woodruff.
Mrs. Hudson was born January 9, 1929 in Magnolia, Arkansas to the late Barnett Benjamin Day and Grace Merritt Guice. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana and a retired beautician.
