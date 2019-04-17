|
TUSCALOOSA – Marcheeta Faye Nalls Jones, age 69, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died April 7, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2119 Paul W. Bryant Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 with Rev. Melvin Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Emma Dixon Nalls and father, William Floyd Nalls, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Nathaniel Jones Sr.; daughters, Tracey Kathleen Jones and Margaret Ashley Nalls Jones; son, Nathaniel Jones, Jr. (Claressa); sisters, Latrelle Nalls and Florida Hill; brother, William Floyd Nalls, Jr. (Bonnie); grandchildren, Harlem, Ava, General, Nathaniel III "Ethan", and Harper; several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Marcheeta was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She was Salutatorian of Druid High School's Class of 1967 and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Stillman College. Marcheeta retired from BellSouth after 33 years of exemplary customer service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 17, 2019