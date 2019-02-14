|
MCCALLA - Marcia Creel Clinner, age 48, of McCalla, Ala., passed away February 10, 2019 at her residence. Her Memorial Service will be Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Rev. David Hall officiating.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Weaver and Cameron Clinner; fiancé, Lewis Bacon; mother, Mary Frohock; father, Roy Creel (Laverne); brother, Dennis Creel (Amy); nephew, Michael Creel (Lauren); niece, Morgan Boyd (Landon); and several great-nieces and nephews.
Marcia was an avid Alabama fan and loved to attend all Alabama sporting events. Marcia enjoyed spending time with Lewis, Matthew, Cameron and her beloved cat, Cindy Lou. She was a graduate of the University of Montevallo, and the University of Alabama where she obtained her Master's degree in Education. Marcia spent the majority of her career teaching in the Jefferson County School system. She was known to for her warmth and kindness towards her students and fellow teachers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 140, Birmingham, Alabama 35243.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 14, 2019