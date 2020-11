Or Copy this URL to Share

Marcus Dewayne Bell

Tuscaloosa - Marcus Dewayne Bell, age 33, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Marcus was a former employee of the Tuscaloosa News.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



