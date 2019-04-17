|
|
MOUNDVILLE - Marcus Glen "Bubba" Burroughs, age 35, of Moundville, Ala., died April 14, 2019 at home. His Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel South.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Burroughs.
Survivors include his wife, Danielle Joanne Burroughs; sister, Bobbi Sue Spencer; mother, Patricia Burroughs; and his Mini Schnauzers, Hank and Bo.
He was devoted to his family and friends, whom he always shared his passion for hunting dogs, hunting, fishing, camping and trips to the Smoky Mountains with.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 17, 2019