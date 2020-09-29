Margaret Ann House (McDuff)
Tuscaloosa - Margaret Ann McDuff House, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Margaret was born November 29, 1933 to Earl and Juanita McDuff in Vivian Louisiana. She attended Vivian High School and Northwestern College.
She married Harvard Gresham House, Jr. on December 18, 1955 in Vivian, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvard Gresham House, Jr.; parents, Earl and Juanita McDuff; Sister, Mary Brice; brother, Charles Earl McDuff; and grandson William Hunter Canty.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Bryant(Jamie) of Maylene, Al. and Marcia Canty of Tuscaloosa, Al. One son, Harvard Gresham House III of Tuscaloosa, Al.
Grandchildren, Michael Terry Canty III; Ashlyn Ann Jackson(Corey); Shaundra Hubbard Warbington, and Charlotte Camille Fitzgerald(Jason).
Great-Grandchildren, Lily Grace Canty, Cooper Andrew Warbington, Charlotte Marie Fitzgerald, and Hunter Allen Jackson.
Sister, Vera Jo Bukoski(Ricky)of Tawis City, MI. ; Sister in law Betty H Jones of Tuscaloosa, Al.
She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served on the North Alabama Conference United Methodist Womens Mission Team for over 30 years. She was also a huge Alabama and Nascar fan. She and her husband, Harvard Gresham House, Jr. owned and operated House's Garage for many years along with their Son.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel, a Dignity Memorial provider directing the services. The family will receive friends from 1:30 -2:30 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
