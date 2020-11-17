Margaret Ann Rhodes
Alexander City - Margaret Ann Rhodes, 79, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 14, 2020. A native of Alexander City, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene Ray. Ann was a retired RN and successfully ran Universal Travel for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ronny Rhodes; and her four children, Rohn Rhodes (Glynis), Rhonda Starr (Bill), Veronica Meyer, and Cameron Rhodes (Jaime).
She is also survived by her ten grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Callie Outlaw (Tyler), Hannah Glasscock (Luke), Joshua Rhodes, Anna Starr, LeeAnn Starr, Matthew Meyer, Laura Rhodes, Katelyn Rhodes, Kendal Rhodes, and Davis Rhodes. She also leaves behind one sister, AlvaRene Haynes.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 11:00 AM, at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, Dr. Kevin Thomas presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a children's charity of your choice
in Ann's memory.
