DEMOPOLIS - Margaret Anne Puzak Wooley, age 82, of Demopolis, Ala., passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Bryan W. Whitfield Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. from Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Thompson officiating and Kirk Funeral Homes Demopolis Chapel directing. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Funeral Home in Demopolis.
Margaret was born December 12, 1936, in the Howton community of Tuscaloosa County to Alfred Lee and Ila B Garner Puzak, Sr.
Margaret enjoyed serving her community at the Demopolis Police Department and E-911. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed music, dancing and bowling. She also loved her Alabama football.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alfred Lee Puzak, Jr. (Gwen) and Kenneth Dee Puzak (Charlotte).
Surviving Margaret are her daughter, LaLonia Lynn Rinehart (Paul); grandchildren, Dustin Paul Rinehart (Lindsey) and Amber Brookes Rinehart Stone (Jeffrey); great-grandchildren, Aason Vander Stone and Quinton Elisha Rinehart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2019