TUSCALOOSA - Margaret Bates Walker, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 11, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center with her daughter and son-in-law at her bedside. She is now in Heaven in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Beasor B. Walker Sr., her parents, Martin Luther Bates Sr. and Esther Holland Bates, and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her beloved daughter and beloved son-in-law, Terri Burroughs and Bill Burroughs, and nieces and nephews.
During her life, Margaret was active in many civic and professional service organizations. She was retired from the University of Alabama and Prudential Insurance. She was an avid Alabama gymnastics and football fan. Margaret was a prayer warrior who had many wonderful friends. She was a member of Northport Baptist Church, Trailblazers and Friendship Sunday School Class.
Honorary pallbearers are close friends C. J. Daane, Imogene Fowler, Pat Mason, Carla Bedgood, Bettye Nelson, Charles and Dee Armstrong and Jerry and Cindy Shrum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northport Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020