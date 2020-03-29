Home

Margaret Brasier Bauwens


1926 - 2020
Margaret Brasier Bauwens Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Margaret Brasier Bauwens, age 93, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Heritage Health Care and Rehab in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She was at peace and looking forward to going to heaven.
She leaves a daughter, Linda Lochman (John) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; a son, Michael Bauwens (Betty) of Park City, Utah; three grandchildren, Lisa Kristianson (Andy), Kara Sair (Arnie) and Bryan Lochman (Natalie); and four great-grandchildren.
She was born in Monroe, La., then moved to Crossett, Ark., and lived there during her childhood. After graduating from high school in New Orleans, she went to Washington, D.C. and became a secretary in the Pentagon during World War II. She met her love and husband, George Bauwens, who became her life-long mate for 71 years. They moved to Mobile, Ala. and started their family.
She worked for several years at Brookley Air Force Base and then began working with OSHA. She loved her work and became the first female compliance officer for the state of Alabama. After retiring from the government she and George moved to Orange Beach, Ala. She enjoyed life at the beach, golfing and entertaining. She was an active leader in several organizations, especially the Ladies Golf Association. In 2018, she and George moved to Capstone Village in Tuscaloosa, Ala. They had fun meeting new people and starting other interests.
Throughout her life she loved spending time with the families of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed supporting and encouraging the talents of her family. Margaret was a determined, witty, and optimistic person who found enjoyment in her life.
She will be cremated and interred in the columbarium at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Catholic Social Services of West Alabama, 608 James 1 Harrison Jr. Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
The family would like to thank Dr. Regina Harrell and her staff for their outstanding care and comfort.
Arrangements are under the direction of Northport Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2020
