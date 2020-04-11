|
COKER - Margaret Garner, age 78, passed away on April 9, 2020 at her home in Coker, Ala. She was under the care of Alabama Hospice of Tuscaloosa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; her husband, Abraham; son, Neal; and grandson, Justin Garner.
She is survived by six sisters and three brothers and a great-grandson. She was a retired pastor at New Hope Fellowship Holiness Church. Her remains will be at Northport Funeral and Cremation. There will be no viewing or memorial services.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 11, 2020