TUSCALOOSA - Margaret Jacqueline "Jackie" Smith, age 86, passed away at her residence on April 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Smith; a son, Tony Smith; and parents, Troy and Jessie Smith.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Smith (Robin), and Jeff Smith (Tina), and four grandchildren, Kayla, Zack, Alexa, and Ariel Smith. She is also survived by a brother, Troy Smith, Jr. (Lenora); and three sisters, Marilyn Chambers, Gwen Leach (Chuck) and Marceline Mott.
Arrangements were handled by Northport Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 27, 2019