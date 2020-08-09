COALING - Margaret Jean Hyche, age 85, of Coaling, Ala., moved to Heaven on August 5, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Coaling Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Ward officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Coaling Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, "Noodle" Hyche; sisters, Warrene Norris and Sarah Hicks; brothers, Marvin Foster, Charley Foster, and Wayne Foster.

Survivors include her son, Brad Hyche; daughters, Sheila Smith (Larry), Cheryl Garrison, and Renee Albano (Steve); sister, Lucy Snider; brother, Roy Foster; grandchildren, Jason Smith (Breanna), Lori Youngblood (Hal), Erin Smith (Ron), Corinne Albano and Reece Albano; great-grandchildren, Rhealyn, Triton, Sam, Asher, Sawyer, Rosie and Tate; and family pet, Ramsey.

Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of Coaling Methodist Church.

She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and church.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Coaling Methodist Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store