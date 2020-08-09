1/1
Margaret Jean Hyche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COALING - Margaret Jean Hyche, age 85, of Coaling, Ala., moved to Heaven on August 5, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Coaling Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Ward officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Coaling Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, "Noodle" Hyche; sisters, Warrene Norris and Sarah Hicks; brothers, Marvin Foster, Charley Foster, and Wayne Foster.
Survivors include her son, Brad Hyche; daughters, Sheila Smith (Larry), Cheryl Garrison, and Renee Albano (Steve); sister, Lucy Snider; brother, Roy Foster; grandchildren, Jason Smith (Breanna), Lori Youngblood (Hal), Erin Smith (Ron), Corinne Albano and Reece Albano; great-grandchildren, Rhealyn, Triton, Sam, Asher, Sawyer, Rosie and Tate; and family pet, Ramsey.
Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of Coaling Methodist Church.
She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and church.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Coaling Methodist Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Coaling Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved