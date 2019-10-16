Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gerstner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Johnson Gerstner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Johnson Gerstner Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Margaret Johnson Gerstner, age 94, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on October 14, 2019 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Donald Payne officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park & Chapel directing. Visitation will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 12:50 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gerstner; parents, Aubrey and Ella Johnson; one sister and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Canterbury (Ken) of Moundville, Ala.; son, Lee Gerstner (Shelia) of Ashford, Ala.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now