MOUNDVILLE - Margaret Johnson Gerstner, age 94, of Moundville, Ala., passed away on October 14, 2019 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Dr. Donald Payne officiating with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park & Chapel directing. Visitation will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 12:50 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gerstner; parents, Aubrey and Ella Johnson; one sister and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Canterbury (Ken) of Moundville, Ala.; son, Lee Gerstner (Shelia) of Ashford, Ala.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019