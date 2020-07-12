CUBA - Margaret Louise McGee Hardin, age 94, of Cuba, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Tuscaloosa County in 1926 to Robert Lee and Maggie Belle Nichols McGee.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Lamar Williams Hardin.
She is survived by her sons, Leon Hardin (Rheba) of Prattville, Ala. and Don Hardin (Shirley) of Cuba, Ala.; daughter, Sara Hardin Walker of Epes, Ala.; grandson, Kevin McElroy (Aubrey); granddaughters, Heather Piant (Jason), Julie Peck (Don), Holly Waldrip (Jesse), and Martha Gray (Bo); and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In her declining health she was lovingly cared for by dedicated caregivers: Viola Wilson, Alberta Herlong, Katherleen Brown, Ossie McCorkle, Mary Vann and Bertha Burton.
Mrs. Hardin was a lifelong homemaker dedicated completely to the health and well-being of her loving family. She was an active member of Cuba Baptist Church for sixty-six years and served many years in the children's ministry of her church.
A pass in review will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cuba Baptist Church sanctuary. After the viewing, a graveside service officiated by the Rev. Mike McKee will be held at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba.
Pallbearers will be Don Peck, Bo Gray, Kevin McElroy, Steve Holcombe, Billy Smith and Danny McElroy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cuba Baptist Church Lamar and Margaret Hardin Scholarship Fund or Gideons International.
Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com
to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.