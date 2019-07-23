|
|
GORDO - Margaret Louise Lane, age 64, of Gordo, Ala., died July 21, 2019. Memorial Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Double Branches "Old Corrs" Baptist Church with Rev. Jack House officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buman Lovell and Lorene Moore Lovell.
Survivors include her daughter, Kandice Lane; sister, Judy Payne; brothers, William F. Lovell and Kenneth E. Lovell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 23, 2019