Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McDonough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lowery McDonough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lowery McDonough Obituary
REFORM - Margaret Lowery McDonough, age 70, of Reform, Alabama, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home with Brother Joey Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. No graveside service will be held. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Haywood Lowery; her mother, Frances Burgin Lowery; stepson, Charles "Bubba" McDonough; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Taylor.
Survivors include her husband of forty-three years, Charles "Chuck" McDonough; stepdaughter, Danette Durham; sister, Ann Taylor; brothers, Kenneth Lowery (Jackie), Clinton Lowery, and Tim Lowery (Lisa); grandchildren, Duane Durham, Darrin Durham (Kristen), Bobby Durham (Georgi), and Ashley Durham (Aaron); six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born October 24, 1948 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was a retired Registered Nurse who served almost twenty-five years at Pickens County Medical Center. Entertaining and spending time with friends and family were Margaret's favorite pastimes. She especially enjoyed holidays and loved having her whole family together. She truly instilled the importance of friends and family in those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Allen Taylor, Lance Lowery, David Lowery, Scott Taylor, Brad Lowery, Scottie Lowery and Drake Lowery.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert Honea and staff, Amedisys Home Health, Stansel Baptist Church family, and special friends, Terry and Barbara Bibee and Lakeisha Gamble.
The family would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness during this difficult time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now