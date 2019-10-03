|
REFORM - Margaret Lowery McDonough, age 70, of Reform, Alabama, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services are at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home with Brother Joey Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. No graveside service will be held. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Haywood Lowery; her mother, Frances Burgin Lowery; stepson, Charles "Bubba" McDonough; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Taylor.
Survivors include her husband of forty-three years, Charles "Chuck" McDonough; stepdaughter, Danette Durham; sister, Ann Taylor; brothers, Kenneth Lowery (Jackie), Clinton Lowery, and Tim Lowery (Lisa); grandchildren, Duane Durham, Darrin Durham (Kristen), Bobby Durham (Georgi), and Ashley Durham (Aaron); six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born October 24, 1948 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She was a retired Registered Nurse who served almost twenty-five years at Pickens County Medical Center. Entertaining and spending time with friends and family were Margaret's favorite pastimes. She especially enjoyed holidays and loved having her whole family together. She truly instilled the importance of friends and family in those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Allen Taylor, Lance Lowery, David Lowery, Scott Taylor, Brad Lowery, Scottie Lowery and Drake Lowery.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert Honea and staff, Amedisys Home Health, Stansel Baptist Church family, and special friends, Terry and Barbara Bibee and Lakeisha Gamble.
The family would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness during this difficult time.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019