Margaret Pritchett Privett

Greenville - Margaret Pritchett Privett, a resident of Greenville, died on November 2, 2020, at the age of 83 after a brief illness. Known as "Boo" to her family and friends, she was born and raised in Tuscaloosa to parents, Harry and Margaret Partlow Pritchett. She was a graduate and loyal supporter of the University of Alabama, serving on the Board of Trustees and during college, serving as President of Kappa Delta sorority.

Boo was predeceased by her parents, a son, Ernest Vernon Stabler, III (Trish) and a daughter, Molly Ayer Stabler, and her husband, H. Mallory Privett. Survivors include two daughters, Margaret Stabler Cantey (Jack) and Kathleen Pritchett Stabler and, two grandchildren, Margaret Cantey and Jack Cantey, III, a brother, the Reverand Harry H. Pritchett, Jr., two sisters, Katie Mitchell (Jim) and Kathleen Quarles (Ralph), and special friend, Mattie Pearl Robinson. A multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and other members of the Pritchett, Partlow and Stabler families mourn her passing, as well.

Boo was a loving mother, and she was kind to everyone, always thinking of others first. In addition, she was a lifelong Episcopalian and was very active in the churches where she worshipped, especially her home church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville. She served as Senior Warden and on the Vestry. She was also a member of the Colonial Dames chapters in Montgomery, Alabama and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

There will be a graveside service held at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, Alabama on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M with Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612, or St Thomas Episcopal Church, 210 Church Street, Greenville, AL 36037.



