TUSCALOOSA - Margaret S. Herring, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died December 22, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Visitation and viewing will be Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Herbert Thomas officiating, Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James L. Herring; her parents, Bertie and Vada Short; brothers, Johnny Short, Billy Short, Belton Short; and sister, Doris Norris.
She is survived by sons, James L. Herring, Jr. (Linda) and Marvin L. Herring (Tina); brother, Ronald Short (Teresa); granddaughters, Melinda H. Roycroft, Shannon Lowry (Matt) and Ashleigh Johnson (Todd); great-grandchildren, John B. Herring (Gina), Jennifer Roycroft, Virginia Lowry, Jessica Roycroft, Davis Lowry, Jack Lowry, Catherine Lowry and Carter Johnson; and her great-great-grandchildren, Derrick, John Jr. and Rebecca Herring.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Norris, Bobby Folker, Terry Herring, Terry Blackwell, Belton Short Jr. and Matt Lowry.
Honorary pallbearers are Circle of Friends, Rebekah and the Pastor's Sunday School Classes, Dr. John Miller, Dr. George Miller, Hospice of West Alabama, Frank, Frank Jr. and Charles Stovall.
Special thanks to her caregivers: Syderia (Rose) Finley and Regina (Bree) Renfro, who became family to all of us. They not only cared for her, they loved her. We would also like to thank Linda Tant Caruthers who loved Mother and was her friend and her hairdresser for many years.
Margaret was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who loved all of her family. She was born in Concord, Alabama on September 5, 1924. She met Jesus at the age of 12 when attending Concord Baptist Church. She graduated from Brookwood High School in June, 1942. She was a Charter Member of Circlewood Baptist Church since February, 1950. She was the first president of the WMU and taught the first young people's class at Circlewood. Her favorite scriptures came from Proverbs Chapter Three. Early in life she worked in retail sales at Belk Hudson in Tuscaloosa and retired to devote her time to her family.
Our Mother and Granny/Gea can never be replaced nor forgotten. She will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Our family takes comfort in knowing she waits for us in her heavenly home.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 29, 2019