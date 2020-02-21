Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Tuscaloosa, AL
Margaret Wright Keith

Margaret Wright Keith Obituary
NORTHPORT - Margaret Wright Keith, age 74, of Northport, Ala., went to be with her Lord on February 19, 2020.
Margaret lived a life dedicated to God and set a Christian example for all to see. She loved her family and friends and was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa where she was a member of the choir, played handbells, taught ESL, and was active in mission activities. Margaret had a passion for her family, music, and missions.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Keith; children: Ginny Tompkins (Andy), Bill Keith (Erin), and Bob Keith (Sara); grandchildren: Drew, Sarah, and Will Tompkins, Jonathan, Rachel, and Daniel Keith, and Elijah Keith; and two sisters: Judy Smith (Harold) and Virginia Peterson.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. with a celebration service following at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa.
Arrangements under the direction of Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
