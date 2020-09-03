1/
Margarita Geli Benitez
Margarita Geli Benitez
Tuscaloosa - Margarita Geli Benitez, 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on September 2, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hugo E. Benitez;
Survivors include daughters, Belkis Walther (Randy) and Beatriz Allen; son, Hugo E. Benitez (Katy); grandchildren, Angela Taggert (Miller), Dr. Kelsey Taylor (Paul), and Paul Walther; great- grandchildren, Peyton Taggert, Ryder Taggert, and Jackson Taylor; sister, Haydee Fernandez of Miami, Fla.; and other relatives.
Margarita was born in Havana, Cuba in 1927. She and her husband left Cuba with their young daughters for the United States in 1961 because of the Cuban revolution. They began a new life first in Miami, Fla. and then moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in 1963, where they spent the rest of their lives.
A private family funeral service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020 followed by burial at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
