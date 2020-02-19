Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map

Margery Cassilda Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Cassilda Morris Obituary
TUSCALOOSA – Margery Cassilda Morris, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went to be with her Lord on February 17, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Morris; son-in-law, Bryan Galyon; grandson, Drew Morris; and brother, Gary Fennell.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa Manderson (Scott); son, Stephen Morris (Frances); sisters, Alice Jean "AJ" Crawley (Charlie) and Corrine Folk; grandchildren, Megan Foster (Zach), Reid Galyon (Amy), Sheridan Galyon, Mary Frances Petty (Schuyler) and Coleman Morris; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Margery was born in West Helena, Arkansas and was married for 55 years to Larry C. Morris. She graduated from Arkansas Baptist Hospital of Nursing in Little Rock, Ark. As a RN in the healthcare industry, she worked in all areas including critical care, emergency and administration.
She and Larry raised their family in Selma, Ala. and were a vital part of the community and their church, Elkdale Baptist Church. They moved to Tuscaloosa in 2013 and were a part of the Circlewood Baptist family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now