TUSCALOOSA – Margery Cassilda Morris, age 78, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went to be with her Lord on February 17, 2020. Services will be 12 noon Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Morris; son-in-law, Bryan Galyon; grandson, Drew Morris; and brother, Gary Fennell.
Survivors include daughter, Lisa Manderson (Scott); son, Stephen Morris (Frances); sisters, Alice Jean "AJ" Crawley (Charlie) and Corrine Folk; grandchildren, Megan Foster (Zach), Reid Galyon (Amy), Sheridan Galyon, Mary Frances Petty (Schuyler) and Coleman Morris; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Margery was born in West Helena, Arkansas and was married for 55 years to Larry C. Morris. She graduated from Arkansas Baptist Hospital of Nursing in Little Rock, Ark. As a RN in the healthcare industry, she worked in all areas including critical care, emergency and administration.
She and Larry raised their family in Selma, Ala. and were a vital part of the community and their church, Elkdale Baptist Church. They moved to Tuscaloosa in 2013 and were a part of the Circlewood Baptist family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2020